Defender Alessandro Florenzi has become the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to test positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Champions League game at Bayern Munich, his club tweeted on Monday.
Following the “latest PCR Sars-Cov2 test, Alessandro Florenzi is confirmed positive,” the club wrote on its Twitter account.
The full-back joins fellow Italian Marco Verratti who has also tested positive.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us