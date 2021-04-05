Defender Alessandro Florenzi has become the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to test positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Champions League game at Bayern Munich, his club tweeted on Monday.

Following the “latest PCR Sars-Cov2 test, Alessandro Florenzi is confirmed positive,” the club wrote on its Twitter account.

The full-back joins fellow Italian Marco Verratti who has also tested positive.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta