Football will finally make a return on the Maltese islands on Monday evening when the 2021-22 BOV Premier League resumes with the highlight of the day being the highly-awaited derby between Valletta and Floriana who face each other at the National Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

In the past few weeks, the football community has been battling the threat of COVID-19 with the majority of the clubs afflicted by a surge of positive cases and quarantine issues that left the team’s preparations in disarray.

On request of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association, the Malta FA Executive Board decided to postpone the resumption of its national leagues by a further two weeks, moving the first matches to this week.

Derbies between Valletta and Floriana are always strongly-felt by both sets of fans given the huge rivalry that exists between the two neighbouring clubs.

