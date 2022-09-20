26-time Malta champions Floriana announced their latest signing, confirming midfielder Lorenzo De Grazia to their squad this season.

The 27-year-old Italian joins the club on a free transfer after experiences in his home country at clubs like Modena, Teramo, Ravenna, and Piacenza. Floriana will be hoping he can fill the void left by the departure of Malta international Brandon Paiber who moved to rivals Valletta this summer.

In a statement on their socials on Tuesday, Floriana sounded their enthusiasm towards their new signing.

“Italian experienced midfielder Lorenzo De Grazia has become the 8th new signing for this season,” the statement read.

