SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

FLORIANA 2

Keqi 32; Camenzuli 51

SENGLEA

M. Farrugia-6, S. Uyi-5.5, Z. Cassar-5 (77 R. Song), A. Abela-5.5, F. Gnindokponou-6, S. Buhagiar-5.5, I. Misan-5.5 (63 D. Xuereb), D. Fava-5.5, J. Tanti-6.5, D. Diwoto-6, D. Kukic-5.5 (70 D. Abela).

FLORIANA I. Akpan-6, E. Ruiz-6, D. Venancio-6, N. Leone-6.5 (83 D. Agius), K. Keqi-6 (83 S. Arab), U. Arias-6.5 (70 B. Paiber), J. Pisani-6, M. Garcia-6, A. Cini-6, A. Louzada-6 (60’ J. Busuttil), R. Camenzuli-6.5.

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow card: Misan

BOV Player of the Match: Ryan Camenzuli (Floriana).

Floriana returned to winning ways as they scored on either side of half-time to beat bottom-placed Senglea Athletic 2-0.

Led by assistant coach Darren Vella, following the resignation of John Buttigieg in the aftermath of the elimination from the FA Trophy, the Greens registered their first win in over two months.

Three points which see them move fifth from bottom and join Gudja United and Zejtun Corinthians on the 23-point mark although the latter two have two games and one game in hand respectively.

Meanwhile, Senglea Athletic suffered their tenth consecutive defeat and are now resigned to playing in the Challenge League next season.

