Tiago Fonseca’s first goal of the season proved enough to help Floriana defeat Senglea Athletic and bounce back from their Sta Lucia defeat.

It was a much-needed victory for the Greens in what have been a hectic few days for the Malta champions following their weekend defeat and the resignation of president Riccardo Gaucci.

The Greens have now moved closer to the Premier League summit on the nine-point mark while Senglea remain bottom, with just one point to show.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta