FLORIANA 0

BALZAN 0

FLORIANA

I. Akpan-6.5; E. Ruiz-5; D. Venancio-6; K. Keqi-5; U. Arias-6.5 (87 A. Cini); J. Pisani-6; M. Garcia-5.5; Flavio-5 (83 S. Arab); M. Dias-5.5; J. Busuttil-6.5; R. Camenzuli-6.

BALZAN

V. Vranes-6.5; A. Loof-6.5; M. Grima-5; S. Arab-5; M. Duric-6.5; P. Fenech-6; M. Johnson-6; M. Sanoh-6 (67 A. Effiong); A. Andrejic-6 (79 Weverton); S. Cipriott-6.

Referee Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Cipriott, Fenech, Garcia, Camenzuli.

BOV Player of the Match Milan Duric (Balzan).





Floriana and Balzan cancelled each other in a goalless stalemate as both teams are looking to ease their relegation worries.

The Greens remain ninth on 27 points, just two places away from the play-out spot whereas Balzan moved to 24 points, in 11th place. Yet, while Floriana have played 23 games, the Reds have a game in hand which leaves the relegation battle wide open.

Despite what was at stake for them, both Floriana and Balzan were looking to impose their game without any particular rush.

