FLORIANA 0

BALZAN 0

Floriana

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6.5, C. Rutjens-6 (53 Z. Cassar-6), O. El Hasni-6, M. Veselji-5 (65 K. Reid-6), A. Ciolacu-5 (46 L. Trillo-6), F. Juarez-5, O. Spiteri-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-5 (46 J. Busuttil)-6, K. Nwoko-5 (65 E. Hershkovich-5), L. De Grazia-6.

Balzan

S. Mintoff-5.5, I. Bozovic-6, S. Arab-6, M. Grima-6 (55 N. Braunovic-6), P. Fenech-6, U. Ljubomirac-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-6, M. Raso-6, Matheus-5, A. Bradshaw-6.5 (70 A. Satariano), B. Kaljevic-6 (76 S. Jalu).

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Rutjens, Bozovic, Fenech, El Hasni, Grima, Bradshaw, Cassar, Ljubomirac, Trillo.

Floriana and Balzan failed to make significant ground in the Premier League standings as they cancelled each other in a goalless draw.

The match turned out to be a tight affair, particularly in the first half, but after the break, both teams had opportunities to take the three points.

Floriana will rue their failure not to win this match, particularly after having three efforts stopped by the woodwork.

On the other hand, Balzan too had their moments with Bojan Kaljevic also denied by the bar from close in.

