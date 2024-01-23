Floriana and Balzan FC are in talks to conclude the biggest transfer so far in the January transfer window.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that the two Premier League clubs are in talks over an exchange deal that would see young striker Jan Busuttil leave Floriana and join Balzan with Malta midfielder Jake Grech heading in the other direction.

Negotiations are thought to be at an advanced stage as an agreement has already been reached in principle between the two Premier League sides who are now looking to agree on personal terms with both Jake Grech and Jan Busuttil.

Should this transfer go through, both Floriana and Balzan would be acquiring very talented players in their ranks.

