Floriana could have not wished for a better start to their new year after dispatching their rivals Valletta 2-0, thanks to a goal in each half from their two main forwards in Andrei Ciolacu and Eugeniu Rebenja.

It was Floriana’s second win over rivals Valletta in as many games this season, scoring five and conceding none in total – a testament to the technical upgrade that the Greens have made under the guidance of former Serie A coach Gianluca Atzori.

Valletta, on their part, lacked quality in the final third as, despite the number of box entries and opportunities they build up, they failed to capitalise on them. They slip into fifth with 20 points while Floriana move five points behind Hibernians, with the Paolites having a game in hand.

