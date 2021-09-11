Floriana secured their first victory of the season in spectacular fashion after beating rivals Valletta 3-0.

The Greens were rewarded for their impressive performance, dominating their opponents for the majority of the game with a goal in each half to top their display.

Valletta, on their part, were a shadow of the team that defeated Ħamrun Spartans and Balzan in their opening two games as they could not match Floriana in any aspect of the game.

Floriana created the better chances in the first half and they managed to take a well-deserved lead at half-time.

