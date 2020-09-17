LINFIELD 0

FLORIANA 1

Garcia 10

Floriana rewrote the clubs’ history books on Thursdsay night after they edged past Linfield at Windsor Park to reach the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Mathias Garcia was Floriana’s hero as the Argentine midfielder fired home the winner after only ten minutes of play to hand his team a place in the next round where they will face Estonian side Flora Tallinn.

