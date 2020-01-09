Floriana are closing in on the signing of Argentine midfielder Mathias Muchardi from Mosta.

The Premier League leaders have been scouring the local market to further strengthen their squad after a bright start to the season which saw them leap to the top of the standings, six points clear of nearest rivals Valletta and Gżira United.

The Greens have identified Muchardi as the ideal reinforcement to their midfield department and in the last few days they have been in talks with the Mosta officials.

An agreement between the two parties has been reached which will see Muchardi move to Floriana on loan until the end of the season with an option of making the transfer permanent in the summer.

Muchardi will be surely a great acquisition for Floriana as the veteran midfielder has been plying his trade in Maltese football for many years having already donned the colours of Sliema Wanderers, Żebbuġ Rangers and Ħamrun Spartans since his arrival in Malta in 2012.