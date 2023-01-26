FA Trophy holders Floriana are set to bring in some much-needed reinforcements ahead of their derby fixture against Valletta as they are close to complete the signings of Georgian fullback Giorgi Tevzadze and Serbian forward Alen Melunovic, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Greens have been working hard this month to bolster their first-team squad as the team looks to put themselves back in contention for a top-four place in the Premier League.

This week Floriana have already completed the signing of Norwegian attacking midfielder Sindre Osestad, who also joins the club as a free agent.

Tevzadze, a natural left-back, has plied his trade mostly in his home country, bar a stint in Slovakia with MSK Zilina in 2019. He joins the Greens as a free agent after leaving his last club Samgurali at the turn of the year.

