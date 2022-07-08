Gianluca Atzori was left to rue his team’s missed chances as Floriana were held to a goalless draw by Moldovan side Petrocub in the first qualifying round, first leg tie from the UEFA Conference League at the Centenary Stadium on Thursday.

The Greens dominated the match for long stretches but despite creating several chances they failed to put the ball into the net to keep the tie still in the balance ahead of next week’s second leg in Moldova.

“We have dominated the match from start to finish but unfortunately we did everything right bar scoring goals,” Atzori told the Times of Malta.

“I was really pleased with the performance of my players who were in control right from the outset and no doubt had we won the match 2-0 we would have not stolen anything.

“But in football, you don’t have just to play well but also score goals. It’s disappointing not to win but at the same time it will increase the determination of my players to go on and win the tie in Moldova next week.”

