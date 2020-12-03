It has been a week now since he world of football has lost Argentine great Diego Maradona who passed suddenly at the age of 60.

Tributes have been pouring for the former Napoli maestro who caught the imagination of many football fans with his unique passing, vision, ball control and dribbling skills that led the Partenopei to two Serie A titles.

Vincenzo Potenza, the Floriana coach, was fortunate enough to be part of the Napoli team at the time Maradona joined the club. In fact, Potenza was in the Partenopei’s youth teams between 1984 and 1988 and he also had the opportunity to be involved in training matches against Maradona’s senior team.

