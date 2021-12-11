SANTA LUCIA 1

Plut 55

FLORIANA 3

Busuttil 15; Keqi 26, Paiber 77 pen

SANTA LUCIA

J. Arcibald-5, A. Prates-5, J. Pisani-5, N. Pulis-5, G. Conti-5 (46 J Tanti-5.5), P. Mota-5 (46 V. Plut-6), A. Da Silva Souza, F. Rodrigues-5, V. Filho-5, J. Zerafa-5, D. Xuereb-4.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overand-6 (85 M. Micallef), C. Rutjens-5.5, Z. Cassar-6, K. Keqi-7 (85 E. Rebenja), J. Arias-6.5, A. Ciolacu-7 (75 A. Ceseres), B. Paiber-6, E. Callegari-6 J. Busuttil-6 (59 D. Agius), R. Camenzuli-6 (77 A. Garzia)

Referee: Emmanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: Rutjens, Prates, Rodrigues, Zerafa, Xuereb, Alan, Tanti.

Red card: Alan (SL) 88.

BOV Player of the match: Kristian Keqi (Floriana).

Floriana cruised to their fifth Premier League victory of the season to climb second in the standings behind runaway leaders Hibernians as struggling Santa Lucia’s problems piled up.

Jan Busuttil fired Floriana into an early lead with a sweetly-struck goal. Italian striker Kristian Keqi put them 2-0 up inside the first half an hour.

Former Floriana striker Vito Plut pulled one back for Santa Lucia ten minutes after half-time. But Brandon Paiber wrapped up proceedings with a penalty.

