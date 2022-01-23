Floriana boosted their hopes of catching Hibernians at the top of the Premier League with a vital win over Birkirkara to cut the Paolites’ lead to four points.
They secured a ‘fortunate’ win thanks to Andrei Ciolacu’s early strike. The Romanian striker tapped in at the back post after a deflection by Enrico Pepe from Jan Busuttil’s square pass.
The Stripes deserved a point for endeavour but never looked like scoring as Floriana snuffed out their attacking threat.
