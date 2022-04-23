BIRKIRKARA 0

FLORIANA 0

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-6, E. Ruiz-6, Y. Yankam-6.5 (71 P. Mbong), C. Bonanni-6, K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone-6 (86 N. Cross), R. Scicluna-6, O. Carniello-6, L. Aguirre-6, K. Bevis-6.5, J. Macedo-6.5 (71 D. Venancio.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6 (73 A. Garzia), C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni-6, Z. Cassar-6.5, U. Arias-6 (K. Reid), A. Ciolacu-6, M. Garcia-6, B. Paiber-6 (60 R. Camenzuli), E. Callegari-6 (60 R. Hovsepyan), J. Busuttil-6.5 (73 M. Veselji).

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Yellow cards: Paiber, Rutjens, Zammit, El Hasni, Ciolacu, Bonanni.

BOV Player of the Match: Jan Busuttil (Floriana).

Floriana failed to collect the three points as they had to settle for a goalless draw with Birkirkara.

The two teams met on Monday in the quarter-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy with the Greens claiming a 3-1 win but on Saturday, they failed to take home the three points they needed in order to move back on top of the BOV Premier League table, at least temporarily.

They have now gone four league matches without a win, collecting just two points from the three matches from the final round.

Meanwhile Birkirkara remain third, six points behind the Greens.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta