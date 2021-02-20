FLORIANA 1

GUDJA UNITED 0

FLORIANA

I. Akpan-6.5, E. Ruiz-6.5, N. Leone-6, K. Keqi-6 (90 D. Agius), U. Arias-5.5, B. Paiber-5.5 (80 S. Arab), M. Garcia-5.5, M. Dias-5.5, A. Louzada-5.5 (70 J. Busuttil), R. Camenzuli-6.

GUDJA

G. Zammit-5.5, A. Friggieri-6.5, V. Conceicao-5 (46 T. Vella), G. Mensah-6, F. Pankarican-6.5, I. Gonzalez-6 (63 J. Brincat), N. Micallef-6, H. Vella-5.5 (64 E. da Silva), T. Veronese-6, J. Bolanos-6, J. Grioli-5.5.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha

Yellow cards: A. Louzada, F. Pankarican, M. Dias

BOV Player of the Match: Ryan Camenzuli (Floriana).

Floriana registered a second win on the trot as a penalty late in the first half enabled them to beat Gudja United 1-0.

With just one point separating the two teams, it was a must-win game for both sides in their bid to steer away from relegation trouble. The Greens ended up collecting the three points to leapfrog the same Gudja and Sirens, moving ninth, one point behind rivals Valletta.

For Floriana, this was therefore their third successive positive result.

