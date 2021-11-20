GUDJA UNITED 0

FLORIANA 1

Grech 52og

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit -6, L. Beland-6, J. Friggieri-6, R. Soares-6, T. Gusman (28 N. Micallef-6), F. Pankarican-6, I. Yasukaze-5 (71R. Kisil), G. Mensah-5, F. Zuniga-5, J. Grioli (19 L. Grech-4) (71 N. Tabone), I. Dudarev-5 (46 T. Abdul-4)

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni-7, Z. Cassar-5.5, A. Ciolacu-5, N. Garcia-6, B. Paiber-5.5 (59 J. Arias), E. Rebenja-4 (46 K. Keqi-), J. Busuttil-5 (45 D. Agius), A. Garzia-6 (84 O. Spiteri), R. Camenzuli-7.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Garzia, Dudarev, Keqi.

BOV Man of the match: Ryan Camenzuli (Floriana).

Floriana’s ascendancy in the BOV Premier League standings continued as an own goal by Gudja substitute Leighton Grech earned them a 1-0 win.

That solitary own goal was enough to give the Greens the edge over Gudja at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Floriana had suffered an early injury setback when Jan Busuttil was taken to hospital with the ambulance.

But the Greens kept their composure and after taking the lead through Grech’s own goal they managed to preserve their lead till the end.

