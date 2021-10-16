BALZAN 1

Alves 48

FLORIANA 2

Arias 27; Busuttil 66

BALZAN

J. Galea-5.5, A. Loof, S. Arab-5.5, M. Grima-6 (90 A. Bradshaw), P. Fenech-6 (71’ P. Mota), A. Da Paixao-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-5.5, G. Camilleri-5.5 (80 N. Frendo), M. Mijic-5.5 (80’ M. Djuric), B. Kaljevic-5.5, S. Cipriott-5.5 (71 A. Andrejic).

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-5.5, A. Magri Overend-6 (80 A. Garzia), C. Rutjens-6, Z. Cassar-6, K. Keqi, U Arias-5.5 (52 A. Ciolacu), M. Garcia-6.5, B. Paiber-6 (80 D. Agius), E. Callegari-5.5, E. Rebenja-5.5 (52 A. Caseres), R. Camenzuli-6 (62 J. Busuttil).

Referee: Glen Tonna

Yellow Cards: E. Callegari, M. Garcia, K. Keqi, A. Loof, D. Agius, N. Frendo, A. Ciolacu

Red Cards: K. Keqi, A. Loof

BOV Player of the Match: Alex Alves (Balzan).

Floriana returned to winning ways thanks to a 2-1 win over Balzan.

This victory enabled the Greens to close in on the top two while leaving Balzan in a mid-table position as they suffered the fourth defeat in six matches.

Gianluca Atzori opted for two changes from the team which lost to Ħamrun as Brandon Paiber and Eugeniu Rebenja were preferred to Jan Busuttil and Augusto Caseres.

Balzan, on the other hand, had goalkeeper Jake Galea making his debut after replacing Henry Bonello as a substitute in the final stages of Malta vs Cyprus earlier this week.

Shots at goal were few and far in between during the first half.

