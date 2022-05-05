GUDJA UNITED 1

Cremona 90

FLORIANA 2

Keqi 26, Veselji 52

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6.5, T. Nagamatsu-6 (64 A. Selemani), M. Muchardi-6, A. Friggieri-6 (74 G. Nikabadze), F. Zuniga-6 (83 J. Bolanos), L. Cremona-6.5, G. Mensah-6, H. Vella-6, N. Tabone-6 (74 K. Gatt), N. Micallef-6, M. Dias-6 (64 J. Grioli).

FLORIANA

M. Bartolo-6 (90’ A. Portelli), A. Magri Overend-7, O. El Hasni-6, Z. Cassar-6 (58’ A. Vella), R. Hovsepyan-6.5, K. Keqi-6 (58’ B. Gimenez), M. Veselji-6 (58’ D. Agius), B. Paiber-6.5, E. Callegari-6, E. Rebenja (22’ A. Ciolacu-6), R. Camenzuli-6.5.

Referee: Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards: Dias, Keqi, Hovsepyan, Selemani, Gimenez.

BOV Player of the Match: Adam Magri Overend (Floriana).

Floriana ended their league commitments with a 2-1 win over Gudja United.

For Gudja, this was the last game of the season.

A campaign to remember after not only securing their Premier League status for another year but also finishing among the top six teams on the island.

The Greens, on the other hand, can now focus fully on next week’s Izibet FA Trophy clash with champions Hibernians.

Floriana coach Gianluca Atzori welcomed back Ryan Camenzuli in the starting line-up but could not count on the suspended Christian Rutjens and Matias Garcia.

Goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo deputised for Georgi Kitanov.

Gudja, on the other hand, lacked Rodolfo Soares but Matias Muchardi was back in the starting eleven.

