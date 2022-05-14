Floriana and Valletta will meet in a highly-anticipated FA Trophy final tomorrow. This will be the ninth time that the neighbouring rivals will face off in the Cup final. Valhmor Camilleri looks at the previous finals featuring the two sides…

May 15, 1947 – Stadium, Gżira

Floriana vs Valletta 3-0

Valletta were favourites to beat Floriana.

The Greens, however, could never be underestimated. As they had done before in the past, they rose up to the occasion and swept Valletta off their feet.

The match had barely started when Galea opened the score for Valletta.

In football, especially in cup finals, the team who scores first wins half of the battle.

Valletta were thrown off their game and, although they gave their share to a very entertaining game, they never fully recovered from that early setback.

