Floriana and Birkirkara will face each other for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy as the draws of the last eight stage of the competition were held at the MFA Trophies Lounge on Friday morning.

Holders Balzan were handed a seemingly more straightforward path to the last four when they were pitted against Division One side Pietà Hotspurs while Valletta were drawn to face Gudja United.

The other tie of the round sees Hibernians taking on Ħamrun Spartans.

However, no doubt the clash between Floriana and Birkirkara is the most awaited tie of the round.

This season the two teams have already met twice in the BOV Premier League with the Greens winning the first round clash 1-0 with the Stripes taking sweet revenge in the return match when they handed Floriana their league defeat of the season following a 1-0 victory.

Valletta and Balzan will be pleased with the draw after being drawn with less-quoted opposition as they seek a place into the last four.

The Citizens, however, will do well not to underestimate a Gudja team who held their own against the Malta champions in their only league meeting this season which saw the Lilywhites coming out on top 1-0.

The match between Ħamrun Spartans and Hibernians is also likely to be a well contested team a s the Paolites look to go all the way in this season’s competition.

But the Reds may well prove to be a tough nut to crack for the Paola club, particularly when one remembers that Ħamrun had managed to beat Hibernians by the odd goal in three in their only league meeting so far this season.

The FA Trophy quarter-finals will be played between played on February 22 and 23.

QUARTER-FINALS

Floriana vs Birkirkara

Balzan vs Pieta Hotspurs

Valletta vs Gudja United

Hibs vs Hamrun