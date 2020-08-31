Floriana and Hibernians experienced mixed fortunes in the draw of the second qualifying round o the Europa League which was held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.
The Greens were the happier side of the two after they were drawn against Northern Ireland’s Linfield.
On the other hand, Hibernians will host Fehervar, of Hungary.
