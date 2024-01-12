Floriana and Naxxar Lions will go head-to-head in the plum fixture of the IZIBET FA Trophy Round of 32 matches as the Cup competition takes centre stage this weekend.

Santa Lucia have already become the first Premier League team to reach the FA Trophy last 16 when, on Thursday, they eased past Challenge League side Marsa 2-0, courtesy of goals from Alessio Piazza and Aleksa Mrdja, at the Centenary Stadium.

The Last 32 draw has featured just one all-Premier League clash between Premier League leaders Floriana and Naxxar Lions, who have been one of the revelation sides of the 2023-24 season, who meet in Saturday’s opening fixture at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off 2pm).

