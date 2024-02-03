Ħamrun Spartans and Floriana will resume their title battle this weekend when the Malta champions face surprise-package Naxxar Lions while Floriana have a trickier test against Birkirkara.

The Spartans received a major boost ahead of this weekend’s round of matches as on Thursday they appeared in front of the MFA Protest Board following a complaint made by Hibernians on the eligibility of Spanish defender Christian Rutjens in their 2-1 win earlier this month.

The Paolites contended that Rutjens was not eligible to play in the match as he had to serve a three-match ban picked up during his time at former club Floriana two years ago.

However, the Malta FA Protest Board has rejected Hibernians’ claims and ruled that the result was to stand, leaving Ħamrun Spartans with a three-point lead over Floriana ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

