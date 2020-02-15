Floriana fans vented their anger towards their player after the Premier League joint-leaders suffered a shock 2-1 BOV Premier League defeat to newly-promoted Gudja United at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday.

The Greens were looking to open a three-point lead at the top of the standings over eternal rivals Valletta with victory over a Gudja United side who are looking to retain their top-flight status following their historic promotion last season.

Things had looked promising for Floriana when a Matias Garcia goal put them ahead after 15 minutes.

But the Greens, who are looking to win their first league title since 1993, failed to build on to that lead and after the break Gudja grabbed a quick-fire double through a Jurgen Pisani own goal and a Miguel Jimenez strike to secure a vital victory in their quest of avoiding the drop.

The result was met by frustration by the Floriana fans present.

Witnesses told Times of Malta that at the final whistle the Floriana fans made their feelings known to their players as they headed to the dressing rooms.

Video footage also showed Floriana supporters chasing and attacking an individual outside the stadium after the match.

Security staff at the stadium refused to take any risks and after holding the players and coaches of Floriana and Gudja for a few minutes inside they decided to let both parties leave the Stadium through the MFA training grounds which are situated adjacent to the Centenary Stadium.