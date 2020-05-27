Floriana FC fans who spent Monday evening celebrating their football club's Premier League title win seem to have realised their behaviour might have had grave repercussions and rushed to get tested for COVID-19 the next day.

Sources told Times of Malta that following Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci's appeal to people who were at the event to get tested if they showed any symptoms, many rushed to call the 111 helpline.

According to the sources, many of those who called did not have any symptoms but seemed to have panicked after Gauci's comments in the aftermath of the impromptu street party that sparked widespread outrage.

Hundreds of Floriana FC supporters went to the Granaries to celebrate on Monday when the Malta Football Association decided that the club is to be declared football champion after COVID-19 brought an abrupt end to the season.

Though the police did break up the party after some time, videos making the rounds on social media showed a large crowd had been huddled together for about an hour before that.

In comments to Times of Malta on Tuesday, Gauci described how the health authorities were "shocked and worried" when they were alerted to celebrations though she said the focus had to be on the way forward.

She urged anyone who was at the event at the Granaries on Monday night to get tested, even if the have very mild symptoms.

The Superintendent also pointed out, however, that the virus's incubation period is between two and 14 days and so it might be too early for people to start showing symptoms of the virus.

Gauci assured those who get tested will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and also appealed for "responsibility and discipline" moving forward.

Gatherings of more than six people are still banned and anyone caught in larger groups is liable to a fine of €100 each.

The police have refused to say how many fines were issued to those in Floriana on Monday, telling Times of Malta investigations are still ongoing.