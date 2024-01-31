Floriana FC continued to bolster their squad when they signed Ivory Coast defender Guy Serge Yameogo.

The Greens have been one of the most active teams in the Premier League during the January transfer window as they looked to add more depth to their squad in a bid to step up their title challenge with current Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

On Tuesday, Floriana announced the signing of Greek forward Christos Rovas and on Wednesday, the Greens agreed terms to bring in Yameogo.

The 23-year-old defender is another familiar face for coach Mauro Camoranesi as the Ivory Coast defender worked the former World Cup winner during his spell as coach at Slovenian side Tabor Sezana.

