Floriana FC have announed that they have appointed former Italy World Cup winner, Mauor Camoranesi as their new first-team coach.

The Italy World Cup winner in 2006 is set to fill the void left by Italian coach Gianluca Atzori who stepped down from his post late last month.

“Floriana Football Club is delighted to announce the new Head Coach for the upcoming 2023/24 season – Mister Mauro Camoranesi,” the club said in a statement.

“Mister Camoranesi will now lead the club’s new technical project with the sole aim to help Floriana Football Club reach new heights, enhance the club’s winning mentality and create an electrifying chapter in the club’s history that will ignite passion and captivate our supporters.

