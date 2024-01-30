Floriana FC are in advanced talks to sign Greek striker Christos Rovas, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Greens have been working hard during the January transfer window in a bid to step up their title challenge this season and had been on the lookout for a proven goalscorer.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that Floriana FC had identified Rovas as a major target and negotiations with the player are at an advanced stage and it is expected that the 29-year-old will join the club with a deal until the end of the season.

It is understood that Rovas has been brought to Floriana FC on the insistence of coach Mauro Camoranesi who has worked with the player during his spell as coach at Slovenian side Tabor Sezana in 2020.

