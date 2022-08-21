Floriana FC are closing in on the signing of former Malta international striker Jean Paul Farrugia, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Greens have been looking to bring in a local household name to their squad and have identified Farrugia as an ideal profile with the necessary characteristics to bolster the forward line of Gianluca Atzori’s first-team squad.

Negotiations between Floriana FC and Sliema Wanderers have already taken place and an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

The Greens are now currently in advanced talks with the 30-year-old striker on personal terms and sources have said that a deal is imminent.

It is understood that other Maltese Premier League clubs also expressed their interest in the player’s services, yet, Floriana FC presented the most attractive project to the player and as a result, are not far from wrapping up the transfer.

