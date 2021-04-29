Floriana FC are trying to collect funds to help the son of their goalkeeper Ini Akpan who has been diagnosed with a heart problem.

In a statement, Floriana FC revealed that Akpan’s son Lucas, is set to travel to the UK to undergo a second open-heart surgery and have appealed to their fans and all local supporters to give their financial contribution to the cause.

Continue to read the article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta