Floriana, the winners of the first two editions of the Maltese championship opened the

1912-13 edition on October 13, 1912 with a 3-0 victory over Sliema Wanderers.

In those days, the league was played on a one-round basis and this left very little space for a team to recuperate from a defeat. Therefore, Sliema were more or less eliminated from the race at the first hurdle.

The second team to lose ground was St George’s who against all expectations lost 1-0 against ‘tiny’ Msida Rangers in the second match of the competition.

Making his debut for Msida that day was a young and raw goalkeeper with the name of Johnnie Perrin. The youngster proved himself to be an exceptionally quick, agile and safe goalkeeper.

