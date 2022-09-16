Floriana, the winners of the first two editions of the Maltese championship opened the
1912-13 edition on October 13, 1912 with a 3-0 victory over Sliema Wanderers.
In those days, the league was played on a one-round basis and this left very little space for a team to recuperate from a defeat. Therefore, Sliema were more or less eliminated from the race at the first hurdle.
The second team to lose ground was St George’s who against all expectations lost 1-0 against ‘tiny’ Msida Rangers in the second match of the competition.
Making his debut for Msida that day was a young and raw goalkeeper with the name of Johnnie Perrin. The youngster proved himself to be an exceptionally quick, agile and safe goalkeeper.
