Floriana were crowned as Malta champions on Saturday when the Greens received the coveted trophy from MFA president Bjorn Vassallo during a ceremony in front of their fans in their hometown.

The Greens this season were declared as the Malta champions for the 26th time in their history following a highly-controversial ruling by the Malta FA Council after the Premier League came to a halt in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the championship was stopped Floriana were leading the way on 41 points, three clear of fierce neighbouring rivals Valletta with Hibernians a further point back in third place and six matches still to be played.

There were hopes that football could return in early June but the Malta FA Exco decided to bring all competitions to an end.

On the other hand the MFA Council then decided that Floriana should be crowned champions.

The presentation ceremony was held on Saturday in front of a boisterous crowd in St Anne Street and the party was kickstarted when MFA president Bjorn Vassallo presented the trophy to club captain Enzo Ruiz.