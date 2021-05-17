Floriana FC are looking to embark on a new challenge in the coming weeks as the former Malta champions are determined to put behind them a very difficult 2020-21 campaign.

Much more was expected for Floriana FC last season as the outgoing champions found themselves battling to retain their top-flight status instead of mounting a serious challenge to try and defend the Premier League crown they won the previous term.

In fact, at the turn of the new year, the Greens found themselves engaged in a relegation battle. The return of Johann Said to the club administration helped to steady the ship and the Greens under the charge of the returning coach Vincenzo Potenza managed to secure their top-flight status for another season.

