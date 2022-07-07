Floriana FC will mark their return to European football when they host Moldovan side CS Petrocub, of Moldova in the first qualifying round from the UEFA Conference League this evening (kick-off: 19.00).

A return to participation in UEFA clubs’ competition has been one of the major goals set up by the Floriana FC administration and no doubt the Greens are hoping to put in a strong showing in today’s first leg.

The Greens have been working hard during the last four weeks to ensure they arrive for these matches in the best possible condition and coach Gianluca Atzori has made it clear that the team are targeting a win that would put them in a strong position ahead of next week’s second leg.

“This is one of the biggest appointments for the year for our club,” Atzori told the Times of Malta.

“Last season, we have worked really hard to qualify for European football and now that we have reached this goal we are determined to try and give it our best shot.

