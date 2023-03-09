Maltese Premier League side Floriana FC have been fined €10,000 euros by UEFA after failing to settle a number of outstanding payments by December 31, 2022.

The Maltese Premier League club were one of 11 teams sanctioned by the European governing body of football for “failing to comply with solvency regulations for the 2022-23 season.”

The decision was made during the inaugural meeting of the Financial Control of Clubs, where UEFA assessed the club’s solvency requirements based on the new rules on Licensing and Financial Sustainability of Clubs.

UEFA has ruled that Floriana FC will be fined €10,000 for the offence and a further €10,000 should they fail to settle their dues by March 31, 2023.

