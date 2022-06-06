Floriana FC have reached an agreement with Romanian striker Andrei Ciolacu over a new one-year contract.

Ciolacu joined Floriana last summer and he established himself as a lethal forward for the Greens, scoring nine goals throughout the campaign, including the winning goal in the 2-1 triumph over Valletta in the FA Trophy final in May.

“Romanian striker Andrei Ciolacu will once again form part of the Boys in Green after the Club implemented the option to extend his contract, further consolidating the present Senior Squad,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The dynamic centre-forward joined Floriana FC last August and scored 9 important goals throughout the season, including the fabulous match-winner against Valletta FC in the FA Trophy final.

