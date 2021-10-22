Floriana FC have been fined €3,000 and awarded a suspended three-point penalty after they were found guilty of racial behaviour by their fans during their Premier League match against Sta Lucia FC earlier this season.

The case goes back to last August when Sta Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald was subjected to racist abuse by a group of Floriana FC fans during his Premier League debut with the Saints.

One fan, in particular, was heard shouting a racist slur.

Following the incident, the Malta Football Association and the Police opened an investigation on the incident and a few days later the local governing body of football amended its regulations.

