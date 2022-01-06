Floriana FC were handed a transfer prohibition after they were found guilty of failing to pay the wages of former player Edward Herrera.

Herrera took his former club in front of the MFA Complaints Board after he had not received the sum of €4,000 in wages.

Floriana FC and Herrera had an agreement that the player would receive the due sum of money by the end of last November but the Premier League club failed to honour his promise.

In its ruling, the MFA Complaints Board condemned Floriana to pay the sum of €4,000 to Herrera as well as the interests from December 1 until the day of the payment.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta