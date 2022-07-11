Floriana FC headed to Moldova on Monday as they step up their preparations for their first qualifying round, second leg tie against SC Petrcocub that will be played on Thursday.

The Greens opted to make the trip to Eastern Europe earlier than expected to ensure their players will feel no ill-effects of the long journey when they take the pitch on Thursday afternoon.

Floriana will be bidding to win the match in Moldova after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw in the opening leg at the Centenary Stadium last Thursday.

Coach Gianluca Atzori had expressed his frustration after seeing his team failing to convert any of the numerous scoring chances they created last week and urged his players to show more cutting edge in front of goal if they are to progress to the next round.

