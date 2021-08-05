Floriana are in talks to sign Bulgarian goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Greens are looking to finalise their squad ahead of the start of the season and are currently in negotiations with the 26-year-old.

If the transfers go through, Floriana will be signing a highly-rated goalkeeper.

Kitanov came through the youth ranks of Cherno More before being promoted to the first team.

At Cherno More, Kitanov helped the team to victory in the Bulgariana Cup and the Super Cup.

In 2016, he headed to CSKA Sofia where he spent two season before returning to his club two years later.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta