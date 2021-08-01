Floriana FC have their eyes firmly set on trying to sign young defender Glenn Attard, of Pembroke Athleta, the Times of Malta can confirm.

In the past few weeks, the Greens, now under the stewardship of president Johann Said, have invested in high-profile technical personnel who are building a scouting system to identify young talents who can make it in the Premier Division.

The club, now under the charge of first-team coach Gianluca Atzori and club sporting director Nereo Omero, have already succeeded in luring to the club a number of promising young players such as Zachary Cassar, Adam Magri Overend and Owen Spiteri, just to name a few.

