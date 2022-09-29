Floriana FC have opened disciplinary procedures against a first-team player for an alleged unacceptable behaviour, the Premier League club announced in a statement.

The Greens are currently stepping up their preparations for Saturday’s key clash against Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans as they look to close the gap on the Premier League pacesetters.

Floriana FC said that following the receipt of reports indicating alleged unacceptable behaviour, the case has been referred to an independent disciplinary board, set up according to the club’s statute and in line with the rules of the MFA.

“Floriana Football Club is hereby communicating that, on a unanimous decision of the Club’s administration, it has initiated disciplinary procedures with respect to one of its football players,” the club said in a statement.

