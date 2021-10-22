Santa Lucia FC issued a statement on Friday in reaction to the Malta FA’s judgement on the racist abuse by a group of Floriana supporters towards Santa Lucia FC goalkeeper Julani Archibald during the side’s Premier League clash last August.

On Thursday, Floriana FC have been fined €3,000 and handed a suspended three-point penalty after they were found guilty of racial behaviour by their fans during their Premier League match against Sta Lucia FC earlier this season.

Santa Lucia FC said that while they remained committed to the exclusion of all forms of discrimination, they feel that the judgement could set a dangerous precedent for abuses by supporters.

“Reference is made to the sentence issued against Floriana FC related to the racist abuse by a group of Floriana supporters towards Santa Lucia FC goalkeeper, Juliani Archibald during his Premier League debut,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

