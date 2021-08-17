Floriana FC have reached an agreement to take Naxxar Lions midfielder Mark Fenech on loan from Naxxar Lions for the upcoming season.

The Challenge League side issued a statement to announce that Fenech had signed a new three-year contract with the Lions but will now continue the rest of the season with the Premier League club.

“Mark Fenech signed a three-year contract extension with Naxxar Lions until 2024,” the club said in a statement.

“It was mutually agreed that for the upcoming season, Fenech will be playing on loan with Premier League side Floriana FC.”

The 22-year-old Fenech came through the youth academy of Naxxar Lions and has been part of the senior team for the past few seasons.

