Floriana have parted ways with coach Gianluca Atzori, the Premier League club announced in a statement.

The Italian coach had been at the helm of the Greens for the past two seasons and enjoyed a very successful first season in charge.

In fact, under the guidance of Atzori, Floriana managed to challenge Hibernians to the Premier League title in season 2021-22, only to finish in the runners-up spot, and then went on to win the FA Trophy, when they beat neighbours and fierce rivals Valletta in the final.

However, this season Floriana struggled for performances as the team failed to challenge for the main domestic honours and also were never in the running for a place in the UEFA club competitions.

