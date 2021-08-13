Floriana FC have completed the signing of Argentine defender Emiliano Callegari, the Premier League club announced.

The Greens have been working heavily in the past few days to strengthen their squad and they have now completed a transfer for Callegari.

“Argentinian central defender Emiliano Callegari has joined Floriana FC in a move which adds further depth to the new reliable rearguard of our Senior Squad,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The quality of the strong 25-year-old defender needs no introduction to local football following his positive experience with Sirens FC last season under head coaches Steve D’Amato and Giovanni Tedesco.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta